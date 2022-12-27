When Meghan Markle impressed Prince William with her Christmas gift

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may not be on the best of terms with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the moment, thanks to their Netflix documentary. This year, King Charles III went to church for the first time with his family, which included Kate Middleton, Prince William and all three of their kids. But, Meghan and Harry decided against taking a trip to the UK to celebrate the Royal Christmas with their two kids. Instead, they decided to stay in the United States and their house in California.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}