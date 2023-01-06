The same process was repeated. They drove through the infamous tunnel, and Harry thought it was a “very bad idea". He calls the idea of driving through the tunnel “uniquely ill-conceived". While he thought he wanted closure for his mother’s accidental death, he didn't really want it. Now that he’d driven through it, there was no disbelief left in his mind. “She's dead, I thought. My God, she's really gone for good," Harry adds while he did get the closure he “was pretending to seek".