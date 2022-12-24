When a sports reporter was asked to cover weather news; here's what happened

A sports reporter's video from Waterloo, Iowa has gone viral for his hilarious comments after he was asked to do weather reporting to cover the blizzard.
Mark Woodley of KWWL posted a video on 22 December wherein he was stuck tracking the blizzard early in the morning, despite him being a sports reporter.
While sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show."
His comments while reporting has caught attention and the video has now gone viral. Here's what he said while reporting for the early morning show, “Tracking the Blizzard."
“I usually do sports, everything is canceled here for the next couple of days," he said who was standing on the streets of Waterloo.
He further added, “So what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same?"
In a sarcastic remark, he added, “I didn't even realise that there was a 3:30 am show in the morning until today."
Reporting from some other location in Waterloo, he told Ryan who was in the news room, “I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long, and generally on those shows I am inside."
“This is a really long show, so tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier," he added.
Showing his displeasure of doing the weather reporting, he said, “I got good news and bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now and the bad news is I kind of wish I couldn't."
In the middle of the LIVE show, he asked, “Can I go back to my regular job?"
“I’m pretty sure you guys added an extra hour to this hour just because somebody likes torturing me because compare to just 2 and half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder."
The video has garnered 25 million views, 188,957 likes, 31, 838 retweets.
Sports and weather reporters commented on the video shared by Woodley and said that it was a hilarious reporting. Some also shared struggles of weather reporters.
Grant Galarneau-Becker who is a former sports guys appreciated Woodley saying that, “Big mistake, Woodley. You shouldn’t have been so good at this." Some other user wrote, “I know you as Woodley the reluctant weatherman, instead of Woodley the successful sports journalist. Well done."
Another part time sports reporter commented saying, “Mark you have no idea how hard you're making the rest of our jobs. Now every news director wants their sports reporter to go out into the cold, in hopes of going viral." Some other journalist wrote, “That was completely awesome! I've been the sport guy they sent out to stand in the middle of hurricane in Florida..I feel your pain, brother!"
I have a strong feeling SNL and the late night talk shows are going to be in touch shortly, Wooders. This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year! You’ve honed crankiness to a fine art! Good for you old pal. You deserve the plaudits. One company has even made t-shirts inspired by Woodley's remark, "The outdoors is not heated".
