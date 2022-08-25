When Trevor met Harnaaz

Trying to introduce Trevor with Bollywood dance, Harnaaz explained to him the basic principles of dance, which are related to the face, neck, hands, and hips. Then she continued by teaching him some simple Bollywood grooves. At first, Trevor was close to catching up with the diva's dancing skills, but the next second he was seen struggling with the ‘Desi style Thumka’ of Bollywood. However, Harnaaz made him practise the steps a couple of time. In the end, both the celebrities performed the steps together at a faster pace. Afterwards, Trevor said that he will continue to practice these steps.