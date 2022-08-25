When Trevor met Harnaaz

When Trevor met Harnaaz2 min read . 04:52 PM IST
In a recent episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah tried learning some Bollywood grooves from Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Their short dance video is being praised by the fans on social media
Comedian Trevor Noah was left with some difficult dancing steps to practice after he tried his hands on Bollywood dance with Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, in the latest episode of ‘The Daily Show'
In a video clip of the show that was shared by the official Instagram handle of ‘The Daily show’, host Trevor Noah was seen struggling with Bollywood grooves taught by Harnaaz Sandhu.
It is completely impossible to not talk about Bollywood, if a celebrity from India appears on a US television program. This time, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who appeared in the popular American program,'The Daily Show, took the opportunity to teach four simple steps of Bollywood dance to the host, Trevor Noah.
However, the four simple steps were not so simple for the South African comedian who struggled hard to swing his hips in Bollywood style. The whole session of Bollywood dance between Trevor and Harnaaz, became a pleasant experience for the audience who laughed and enjoyed Trevor's Bollywood dance.
Trying to introduce Trevor with Bollywood dance, Harnaaz explained to him the basic principles of dance, which are related to the face, neck, hands, and hips. Then she continued by teaching him some simple Bollywood grooves. At first, Trevor was close to catching up with the diva's dancing skills, but the next second he was seen struggling with the ‘Desi style Thumka’ of Bollywood. However, Harnaaz made him practise the steps a couple of time. In the end, both the celebrities performed the steps together at a faster pace. Afterwards, Trevor said that he will continue to practice these steps.
Trevor Noah is a comedian and host of ‘The Daily Show’ which is a late-night talk program that airs on Comedy Central. Harnaaz was among the other globally popular celebrities who joined Trevor in the show earlier. Born in Punjab, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe in 2021. The diva has also appeared in some Punjabi films last year.
