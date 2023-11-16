Filmmaker Tyler Perry has become an unexpected pillar of support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry . This heartwarming story of friendship and sanctuary was shared by Perry himself on Kelly Ripa's podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera".

Known for his influential role in the film industry, Perry reached out to Meghan Markle with a note that offered support, laying the groundwork for a profound relationship. He clarified that it was not Oprah Winfrey who introduced them, but rather a shared publicist who helped bridge the connection.

Months later, Meghan reached out to the Hollywood icon, seeking a confidante and adviser during a challenging period. She found solace in conversations with Perry, who became akin to a therapist for her.

“She called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist and we just had a great conversation," the Daily Mail quoted him as saying.

Perry's Beverly Hills mansion, valued at $18 million, became a safe haven for the couple during their transition away from Royal duties. For several months in 2020, the family lived away from the public eye, celebrating milestones like Archie's first birthday. The 22-acre estate, complete with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, was a perfect hideaway.

“Every day. Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything's happening online. Nothing. They don't even know, so weeks and weeks they were there. They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment," the publication quoted Perry as saying.

Perry's involvement in the couple's life didn't just stop at providing shelter. He was also named the godfather to their daughter, Lilibet Diana, further cementing his role in their family.

His observation about the couple's life being 'larger than life' reflects the constant public and media attention they face. Despite the challenges, Perry's friendship and his safe haven offered them a slice of normalcy.

