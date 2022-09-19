When UK fell silent for the Queen

When UK fell silent for the Queen3 min read . 10:33 AM IST
- A moment of silence was held on Sunday at 8 pm for the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Bridge in front of Big Ben in London
A moment of silence was held on Sunday at 8 pm for the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Bridge in front of Big Ben in London. The Big Ben failed to strike before and after the silence as per plan, The Guardian has reported.
A moment of silence was held on Sunday at 8 pm for the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Bridge in front of Big Ben in London. The Big Ben failed to strike before and after the silence as per plan, The Guardian has reported.
As per Daily Mail, Royal experts fear that the Big Ben will fall silent on the day of Queen's funeral as it has to toll throughout the duration of the procession. Big Ben is the largest bell in the Elizabeth Tower named after Queen Elizabeth II. It was named after the Her Majesty in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee.
As per Daily Mail, Royal experts fear that the Big Ben will fall silent on the day of Queen's funeral as it has to toll throughout the duration of the procession. Big Ben is the largest bell in the Elizabeth Tower named after Queen Elizabeth II. It was named after the Her Majesty in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee.
Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s death to funeral: How things unfurled since London Bridge went down
Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s death to funeral: How things unfurled since London Bridge went down
After the Big Ben failed to strike on Sunday, officials at the Houses of Parliament lunched an 'urgent' investigation. “We are investigating this as a matter of urgency but are confident that it will not affect the tolling tomorrow during the state funeral procession," a UK parliament spokesperson said.
After the Big Ben failed to strike on Sunday, officials at the Houses of Parliament lunched an 'urgent' investigation. “We are investigating this as a matter of urgency but are confident that it will not affect the tolling tomorrow during the state funeral procession," a UK parliament spokesperson said.
The Spokesperson also said that it was identified that due to a minor technical issue the big ben did not ring and also assured that the issue has now been resolved.
The Spokesperson also said that it was identified that due to a minor technical issue the big ben did not ring and also assured that the issue has now been resolved.
Also Read: Queen’s funeral: These countries will not attend the event
Also Read: Queen’s funeral: These countries will not attend the event
The silence was also observed in St Anne's Square in the northern English city of Manchester. British PM Liz Truss also joined the tribute from Downing Street, while those still queuing to see the queen into the final hours of her lying in state at Westminster Hall also came to a stop.
The silence was also observed in St Anne's Square in the northern English city of Manchester. British PM Liz Truss also joined the tribute from Downing Street, while those still queuing to see the queen into the final hours of her lying in state at Westminster Hall also came to a stop.
The longest-serving monarch of the UK - Queen Elizabeth II - who died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey in London today. According to a statement by the UK royal family, the state funeral of the Queen will take place on Monday at 1100 hrs BST.
The longest-serving monarch of the UK - Queen Elizabeth II - who died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey in London today. According to a statement by the UK royal family, the state funeral of the Queen will take place on Monday at 1100 hrs BST.
Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today: All you need to know
Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today: All you need to know
Queen Elizabeth's coffin draped in the Royal Standard is currently lying in state in London's Westminster Hall for members of the public to pay their respects to the Queen. The Lying-in-State will end right before the funeral and the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin draped in the Royal Standard is currently lying in state in London's Westminster Hall for members of the public to pay their respects to the Queen. The Lying-in-State will end right before the funeral and the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.
Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, after which the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.
Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, after which the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.
A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel after which Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel. Numerous guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965.
A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel after which Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel. Numerous guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965.
A state funeral means that the UK government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday.
A state funeral means that the UK government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday.