‘When we fight, we win’: Kamala Harris in first rally for US Presidential campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris infused fresh energy into the Democratic Party's US Presidential Elections 2024 campaign while addressing her first election rally on Tuesday. Emphasising her “people-powered campaign,” Kamala Harris said that Donald Trump is “relying on support from billionaires and big corporations”.

Kamala Harriss' first address came after she became the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. While attacking Republican candidate Donald Trump for relying on “support from billionaires and big corporations”, Kamala Harris alleged that Trump wants to take the country backwards.

“Donald Trump is relying on support from billionaires and big corporations. He is trading access in exchange for campaign contributions. A couple of months ago, you all saw that, at Mar-a-Lago, he literally promised big oil companies, big oil lobbyists, he would do their bidding for $1 billion in campaign donations,” Harris, 59, said in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She concluded her address with a powerful remark, “When we fight, we win,” reported New York Times.

‘We will be a people-first presidency’: Kamala Harris While addressing rally, Kamala Harris assured that her party will strive to bring a “people-first” presidency as her party is running a “people powered campaign”.

"We just had some breaking news. We just had the best 24 hours of grassroots fundraising in presidential campaign history. Because we are a people-powered campaign, that is how you know we will be a people-first presidency,” said Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Her speech also found mention of the empowerment of the middle class, affordable health care, paid family leave. While attacking Donald Trump, Kamala Harris alleged that he wants to take the country backward and attacked Trump's Project 2025 agenda.

“This campaign is also about two different visions for our nation. One, where we are focused on the future. Focused on the past. We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead,” she said amidst cheers from the audience.

“A future where no child has to grow up in poverty, where every worker has the freedom to join a union, where every person has affordable health care, affordable childcare, and paid family leave. We believe in a future where every senior can retire with dignity. So, all of this is to say building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency. Because here's the thing: we are all here. When our middle class is strong, America is strong,” she said.

While criticising Trump's Project 2025 agenda, Kamal Harris said that he aims to cut Social Security and Medicare and drew attention towards his regressive policy proposals related to healthcare, reproductive freedom, etc.