When will coronavirus end? WHO chief has a simple answer

"The global failure to share vaccines, tests, and treatments - including oxygen - is fuelling a two-track pandemic: the haves are opening up, while the have-nots are locking down. The longer this discrepancy persists, the longer the pandemic will drag on, and so will the social and economic turmoil it brings. I have called for a massive global push to vaccinate at least 10% of the population of every country by September, at least 40% by the end of the year, and 70% by mid-next year. If we can reach those targets, we can not only end the pandemic, we can also reboot the global economy," added Tedros.