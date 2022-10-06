King Charles III was proclaimed as the monarch of the UK and the Commonwealth on September 10 before he delivered a speech to the privy council
King Charles III's coronation ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, according to The Sun. King Charles III will be the oldest British monarch to be crowned.
The UK-based publication says that the coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.King Charles III will become the oldest monarch in British history, having turned 74 by the time of the coronation. King Charles III mother Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on 2 June 2 1953.
As per tradition, the incoming king will sit on the throne known as Edward's Chair (named after King Charles II in 1661) while wielding the sovereign's sceptre, rod, and orb, which symbolises the Christian world.The Queen Consort and Charles will then address the country from Buckingham Palace's balcony.
Charles was proclaimed as the monarch of the UK and the Commonwealth on September 10 before he delivered a speech to the privy council.
At the time, he said in part, "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me."
He added that he will "strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world."
Lastly, he concluded, "I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate to the government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of the nation."
Meanwhile, the new family portrait of Britain's Royal Family has been unveiled. Buckingham Palace has shared the new photo of King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
