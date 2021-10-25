Geneva: The coronavirus pandemic will come to an end when all the countries start using the available health tools effectively, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He also said that 'When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?' is one of the questions he is asked most often.

"The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our hands. We have all the tools we need: effective public health tools and effective medical tools. But the world has not used those tools well. With almost 50,000 deaths a week, the pandemic is far from over," Dr Tedros said on Sunday, in his address to the World Health Summit in Berlin.

My answer is that the #COVID19 pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our hands"-@DrTedros #WHS2021 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 24, 2021

"The pandemic has demonstrated beyond doubt that health is not a luxury for the rich, or simply an outcome of development; it’s a fundamental human right, and the basis of social, economic and political stability," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

"No country can end the #COVID19 pandemic in isolation from the rest of the world. And no country can protect the health of its own people without working to protect the health of all people"-@DrTedros #WHS2021 pic.twitter.com/NwaT7TG677 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 24, 2021

He stated that no country can end the pandemic in isolation from the rest of the world and that no country can protect the health of its own people without working to protect the health of all people.

Meanwhile, on Sunday India added 15,906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,41,75,468, while the active cases declined to 1,72,594, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,54,269 with 561 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

