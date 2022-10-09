Where do the rich study? Top US universities that produce future billionaires2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 10:46 AM IST
Most of the people on Forbes 400 study at certain universities. Let’s have a look.
A college education is not necessary to become one of the wealthiest persons in the US. Many billionaires never attended college, including oil tycoon Harold Hamm and the founder of Ashley Furniture Ronald Wanek. Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are two Harvard dropouts. Dropouts from New York University include Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter.