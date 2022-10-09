Where do the rich study? Top US universities that produce future billionaires

Yale University

Since 2012, when Yale ranked seventh on the QS World University Rankings, Yale has only gone down in ranking. But, that hasn’t affected its popularity among the affluent. Along with his nieces Valerie and Victoria, Mars Chairman John Mars is a Yale alumnus. Other Yale grads on The Forbes 400 include American billionaires Sid and Robert Bass, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, and Neal Blue, CEO of General Atomics.