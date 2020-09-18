Where Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand on Big Tech

Mr. Biden has expressed concerns about the potential impacts of many tech innovations, such as self-driving vehicles, on people with middle-class jobs. “Whether your predictions are true about automation and self-driving trucks, these folks aren’t stupid," he said in a speech in 2018 at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “They listen, they understand and they’re scared to death." Among Mr. Biden’s proposed solutions are such ideas as providing extra government aid to help workers who have been dislocated by tech.