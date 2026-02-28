Khamenei house targeted: Satellite image shows damage at Iran Supreme Leader's compound after US-Israel strikes

A newly published satellite image appears to show damage at the secure compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel.

The image, published by The New York Times and captured by Airbus, shows a black plume of smoke rising above the compound, along with what appear to be collapsed structures within the complex, which serves as Khamenei’s residence.

View full Image A photo showing Al Khamenei's residence (Airbus via NYT)

The developments come hours after Iranian officials vowed a “crushing response” to the strikes. According to reports, the joint operation—referred to as Operation Roaring Lion—targeted multiple military installations, missile production facilities, and areas near the supreme leader’s office.

While images indicate damage at the compound, it remains unclear whether Khamenei was present at the time of the strikes. The New York Times reported that his current whereabouts are unknown.

Reported targeting of senior leaders Israel’s public broadcaster, reported by Kan, stated that both Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the intended targets of the attack.

An on-air journalist also referenced Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the supreme leader and former defense minister, though it was not confirmed whether the strike objectives were achieved.

An Israeli security source, speaking anonymously, told journalists that the initial phase of the operation targeted high-profile figures allegedly involved in planning against Israel.

Heightened tensions The strikes mark a significant escalation in regional tensions, with both sides exchanging strong rhetoric in the aftermath. Iranian officials have pledged retaliation, while Israeli and US sources have framed the operation as a pre-emptive security measure.