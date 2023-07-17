Where is Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang? Rumours swirl as lawmaker remains ‘missing’ for nearly a month2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been missing from the public eye for a month, raising questions about his whereabouts and sparking speculation. Chinese officials cite health reasons for his absence, but skepticism remains.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has remained wholly out of the public eye for the past month, sparking intense debate about his whereabouts. His last public appearance was on June 25 for a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in Beijing. While officials indicate that he missed the recent ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting due to health reasons people have remained skeptical.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×