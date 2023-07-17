The 57-year-old career diplomat is a trusted aide of Chinese leader Xi Jinping who was promoted to the top post in December after a brief stint as US ambassador. As Foreign Minister Qin has delivered searing rebukes of Washington after relations plunged to a new low in the aftermath of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the US. He has also played a key role in subsequent efforts by both sides to stabilize rocky ties and restore communication, including meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Beijing in mid-June.

