Where is Iran's Supreme Leader? US says ‘hiding’ in secret location. Experts add he is using Osama Bin Laden playbook

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen or heard in public since before the start of the war with the United States and Israel. According to CBS report quoting US officials with direct knowledge of intelligence assessments, Khamenei is effectively isolated inside an undisclosed location, surrounded by extreme security measures designed to prevent the kind of targeted strike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran from 1989 until his death on 28 February.

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The disappearance of Iran's Supreme Leader is now having a direct and measurable impact on nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. When the US sends proposed deal terms, the difficulty in reaching the supreme leader means responses can take an unusually long time to arrive, two US officials confirmed.

How Khamenei Is Communicating: A Network of Couriers Designed to Conceal His Location US intelligence officials say Mojtaba Khamenei has constructed an elaborate courier system to receive and send messages, deliberately ensuring that even the most senior figures within the Iranian government do not know his precise location and have no way to contact him directly.

Every message he receives travels through a chain of intermediaries before reaching him. Every response takes the same slow, circuitous route back out.

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"This is why you see people saying things like, 'The supreme leader has agreed to the framework,' or 'We're waiting to hear back on the final deal points.' Every piece of information he receives is dated and there's a lot of latency to his responses," one US official said.

The supreme leader has communicated in broad terms to his subordinates, providing direction on which issues Iranian negotiators may discuss and which subjects are off the table entirely.

The officials described a paralysing atmosphere of caution spreading through the entirety of Iran's senior leadership. Most Iranian officials are spending weeks inside heavily fortified bunkers and avoiding direct communication with each other unless it is absolutely necessary.

"Watching them try to figure out how to talk to each other is almost like watching a sitcom. They are completely exasperated," one official said.

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Experts Compare Khamenei's Hiding Strategy to Osama bin Laden's Final Years Counterterrorism analysts are drawing direct comparisons between Khamenei's disappearance and the decade Osama bin Laden spent in hiding after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, eventually sheltering inside a fortified compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, before being killed in a US Navy SEAL raid in 2011.

"For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, the United States has done to Tehran what it spent two decades doing to al-Qaeda and ISIS," Dr Omar Mohammed, a counterterrorism expert with the Antisemitism Research Initiative at George Washington University's Programme on Extremism, told FOX News.

"The US has driven its leader into the same kind of operational invisibility that bin Laden lived in for 10 years in Abbottabad," Mohammed added.

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The parallels, according to Mohammed, extend beyond geography and tactics to the circumstances that brought both men to power.

"Both Mojtaba Khamenei and bin Laden inherited their status on the back of an American operation, and both responded the same way: by ceasing to exist publicly," Mohammed said, noting that bin Laden "stopped releasing dated videos around 2007 and confined himself to audio messages carried by hand."

The Osama Bin Laden Playbook: How Physical Couriers Enabled a Decade of Hiding Bin Laden founded al-Qaeda in the late 1980s and masterminded the September 11 attacks against the United States. Following the US invasion of Afghanistan, he evaded capture for a decade by abandoning all digital communications and relying entirely on a small network of trusted physical couriers.

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US intelligence eventually traced one of those couriers to his compound in Abbottabad, a garrison town located roughly a mile from Pakistan's top military academy, where bin Laden had hidden behind high concrete walls and barbed wire.

"Bin Laden survived with no cables out of the Abbottabad compound. Communications were carried by hand by two trusted couriers, the Kuwaiti brothers," Mohammed said.

The lesson Tehran appears to have absorbed from that episode is a stark one.

"Bin Laden stayed hidden for the rest of his life because the moment he surfaced was the moment he died. Mojtaba's incentives point the same way. Mojtaba Khamenei won't emerge," Mohammed said.

"The Abbottabad lesson, which Tehran will have studied closely, is that the safest hiding place is not a cave in Tora Bora but a walled compound in a garrison town," Mohammed added.

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As for where Khamenei might be concealed, Mohammed pointed to one logical conclusion: "The logical Iranian equivalents are hardened sites under or alongside IRGC facilities," referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Where the Nuclear Deal Stands: Trump Says Final Word Expected Soon Despite the communications difficulties, a senior administration official said on Sunday that Khamenei had agreed to the broad contours of a current draft agreement. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he anticipated a final response within days, though he told reporters on Wednesday that he was in “no hurry.”

Trump had paused a planned military strike against Iran on 19 May as negotiations continued.

Khamenei appeared to share three posts on his official X account on 18 May, though he has made no verified public appearance.

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US and Israeli intelligence gathered from sources inside the Iranian government has, according to one official, made it possible to locate and eliminate much of Iran's senior leadership during the course of the conflict. It is that same intelligence capability, analysts say, that is driving Khamenei's extreme isolation.

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