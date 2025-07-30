Where is Kamchatka? Russian peninsula rocked by 8.8 magnitude earthquake, causes tsunami in US, Japan

Russia Earthquake and Tsunami Today: A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia today, triggering a tsunami in parts of the country as well as in Japan.

A tsunami warning is also in place for Hawaii, Alaska and Oregon. Much of the West Coast spanning Canada's British Columbia province, Washington state and California were also under a tsunami advisory.

Officials from countries with a Pacific coastline in North and South America -- including the United States, Mexico and Ecuador -- issued warnings to avoid affected beaches.

The earthquake today in Kamchatka peninsula was among the 10 most biggest recorded till date.

Where is Kamchatka peninsula? Kamchatka is a 1,250-kilometre-long peninsula located in the Far East of Russia. The Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Okhotsk serve as the eastern and western coastlines of the peninsula, respectively.

The climate of the Kamchatka peninsula is severe, with prolonged, cold, and snowy winters and wet, cool summers.

Kamchatka has a long history of peninsular unrest. The peninsula falls on the volatile "Ring of Fire" — a seismically active belt that circles the Pacific Ocean.

The Ring of Fire is one of the most earthquake-prone zones in the world, making Kamchatka a seismically susceptible area.

In 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake caused significant damage in Kamchatka. However, no deaths were reported despite a tsunami that hit Hawaii with 9.1-meter (30-foot) waves.

