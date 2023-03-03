Where is Nithyananda's ‘fictional country’ Kailasa?2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM IST
- 'Kailasa' is not recognized as a country by the United Nations or the international community
- It is considered a micronation, which is a self-proclaimed entity that claims to be an independent sovereign state
'United States of Kailasa' is a self-proclaimed country founded by Nithyananda, a controversial godman accused of rape and kidnapping who fled from India in 2019. Though no one is aware of its existence, apart from pictures and videos that keep popping up in social media, it came into news after representative of USK recently visited United Nation. Here is all you need to know.
