'United States of Kailasa' is a self-proclaimed country founded by Nithyananda, a controversial godman accused of rape and kidnapping who fled from India in 2019. Though no one is aware of its existence, apart from pictures and videos that keep popping up in social media, it came into news after representative of USK recently visited United Nation. Here is all you need to know.

What is Kailasa?

According to reports, Nithyananda purchased an island off the coast of Ecuador and named it 'Kailasa' after Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus. However, there is no solid evidence backing it, a report by NDTV citeed.

'Kailasa' claims to be a movement founded by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community from Canada, the United States, and other countries. Its website states, ‘it offers a safe haven to all the world's practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence.’

How is citizenship offered?

Kailasa has a strong social media presence and time to time people from there keep posting photos and videos. On Thursday, USK, the Twitter handle for 'Kailasa,' recently called for applications for e-visa for e-citizenship.

It further mentioned that, the country has various departments, such as treasury, commerce, sovereign, housing, human services, and more, and claims to have a flag, a constitution, an economic system, a passport, and an emblem.

Is it recognised?

'Kailasa' is not recognized as a country by the United Nations or the international community. To be considered a country, a territory must have a permanent population, a government, and the capacity to have relationships with other countries, according to the Montevideo Convention of 1933, which is part of customary international law.

Nithyananda sent representatives of 'Kailasa' to the UN in an attempt to gain recognition and acceptance on an international level. However, the UN dismissed the submissions made by Vijayapriya Nithyananda, calling them irrelevant and stating that they would not be considered in the final outcome drafts.

As a result, 'Kailasa' is considered a micronation, which is a self-proclaimed entity that claims to be an independent sovereign state but is not recognized by the international community or the UN.