Where is Somaliland? Israel recognises it as an independent nation amid row

Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent nation on Friday. This decision may change regional politics and challenges Somalia’s claim that Somaliland is part of its territory.

Somaliland lies along the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden, bordered by Djibouti to the northwest, Ethiopia to the south and west, and Somalia to the east.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following a civil war. Although it has its own government, money, and flag, the United Nations does not recognise it. Somalia still views the region as an inseparable part of its country.

Somaliland gained independence from Britain on June 26, 1960. Somaliland ended its union with Somalia to reclaim independence on May 18, 1991, as reported by Horn Observer.

Mogadishu – capital of Somalia – denounced a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty, while Egypt, Turkey, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation all criticized Israel's decision.

Experts suggest that partnering with Somaliland could give Israel better access to the Red Sea.

The Abraham Accords Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will start working with Somaliland immediately in the fields of health, agriculture, technology, and the economy. Netanyahu praised Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, and invited him to visit Israel.

Both leaders signed a declaration of mutual recognition. President Abdullahi confirmed that Somaliland will join the Abraham Accords, a series of diplomatic agreements originally started in 2020 by the Trump administration to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab nations. Both leaders described this as a step toward regional peace and stability.

The Somali government strongly rejected the move, calling it: An "unlawful step" and a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty."Illegal aggression" that ignores diplomatic rules.

International Reaction Several global organizations and countries have voiced their disapproval, supporting Somalia’s territorial unity.

Both the African Union and the uropean Union rejected the recognition and urged for dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland to maintain peace.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti held emergency talks, warning that recognizing breakaway regions threatens international security.

Arab League Calls Emergency Meeting The Arab League announced on Saturday that it will hold an emergency meeting this Sunday in Cairo. The meeting, requested by Somalia, follows Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

At the meeting, the League plans to officially reject any unilateral actions that threaten Somalia’s unity or territory. Members will emphasize the importance of following international law and previous decisions made by the Arab League and the African Union.

The group also aims to show full support for Somalia’s official government and its institutions.