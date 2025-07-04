Where is Trinidad & Tobago? How to reach Caribbean island? All you need to know about travel, food

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed in Trinidad and Tobago during his first official visit to the Caribbean nation. As part of his visit, Prime Minister Modi met with members of the Indian community, commending their significant contributions to the development and progress of Trinidad and Tobago.

The visit of the prime minister to Trinidad and Tobago will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Where is Trinidad and Tobago? Trinidad and Tobago is a twin-island nation located in the southeastern part of the West Indies. Comprising the two main islands—Trinidad and Tobago—along with several smaller ones, the country forms the southernmost links in the Caribbean archipelago and lies just off the northern coast of South America.

The nation gained independence from British colonial rule in 1962, the same year it became a member of both the Commonwealth and the United Nations. It transitioned to a republic in 1976. The capital, Port of Spain, is situated on the northwestern coast of Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago have a rich cultural and literary heritage. It is the birthplace of internationally acclaimed writers such as Samuel Selvon, Earl Lovelace, and V.S. Naipaul, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature. The islands also produced renowned cultural historian and cricket writer C.L.R. James.

Culturally, the nation is famous for its vibrant steelpan music, calypso, and the globally recognised dance form known as the limbo.

How to reach Trinidad and Tobago from India? Travelling from India to Trinidad and Tobago covers a distance of approximately 13,794 kilometres and typically takes around 29 hours, including layovers and transfers.

A common route involves flying from Delhi to Mumbai, followed by an international flight to Port of Spain, usually with a connection through major hubs such as London, New York, or Toronto.

Once you arrive at Piarco International Airport in Trinidad, it takes about 55 minutes by car to reach Port of Spain, covering a distance of 44.2 kilometres via the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Food Trinidad and Tobago offer a blend of cultural experiences, delicious cuisine, and breathtaking natural beauty. The country’s food scene includes Indian, African, Creole, and European influences. Popular local dishes include doubles, a flavorful street food made with fried flatbread and curried chickpeas, and roti, filled with curries such as chicken, goat, or chickpeas.

Other local favourites are bake and shark, especially popular at Maracas Bay, pelau (a one-pot rice dish with peas, meat, and coconut milk), and callaloo, a creamy soup made with dasheen leaves and okra.