Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has instructed the Citizenship Commission to revoke Lalit Modi’s passport. The Indian authorities' request for an Interpol alert was rejected “due to lack of substantive judicial evidence.”

Where is Vanuatu? Vanuatu is a Pacific island country located in the South Pacific Ocean. It is situated about 1,750 kilometers (1,090 miles) east of northern Australia, and northeast of New Zealand. Vanuatu is an archipelago made up of around 80 islands, known for its tropical climate, volcanic landscapes, and diverse culture.

Vanuatu's strategic location, close to major markets in Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, and Fiji, positions it as an important hub for trade and investment.

Additionally, its proximity to the Solomon Islands, which recently signed a security pact with China, has increased Vanuatu's significance in the strategic interests of the US and other countries. In response, the US has established an embassy in Vanuatu to enhance communication and potentially influence its relationship with China.

What did PM Jotham Napat say? In an official release, Prime Minister Jotham Napat directed the Citizenship Commission to “cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Mr Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media”.

“I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to immediately begin proceedings to cancel Mr Modi's Vanuatu passport,” said PM Napat.

"While all standard background checks, including Interpol screenings, conducted during his application showed no criminal convictions, I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities' requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi's citizenship application," noted Prime Minister Napat.

“Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right”: PM Napat The Prime Minister emphasised that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons, according to the official release.

“None of those legitimate reasons include attempting to avoid extradition, which the recent facts brought to light clearly indicate was Mr Modi's intension,” said the Prime Minister.

The Government of Vanuatu has significantly improved process implemented several years ago includes triple- agency checks, including Interpol verification, the order reads.

Earlier in a post on X on March 8 Lalit Modi wrote, "No court of law in India has a case pending against me personally. It's only media fiction. Fifteen years have gone. But they keep saying we are going after me - more than welcome to. But first file an application for any wrongdoing, instead of just imagining that I have been charge with something wrong.... This is called fake news.... Only thing that I have done single handedly is create a global loved product called IPL which you lap it up like there is no tomorrow."

He left India in 2010 and is learnt to have been living in London. He had applied to surrender his Indian passport on acquiring Citizenship of Vanuatu.