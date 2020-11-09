Where Joe Biden stands on key issues

Affordable Care Act: Mr. Biden would seek to reverse Trump administration changes that have undermined the ACA. He has also called for bolstering the ACA by expanding federal subsidies. He would expand eligibility requirements for Medicare, and backs a public option plan that would let people buy into a government-run insurance plan. His plan would give everyone, including people with employer-provided health coverage, the choice to buy into a public option. That option also would automatically cover low-income residents in states that didn’t expand Medicaid but would have been eligible for the program if they had.