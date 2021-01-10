Where to travel after Covid? 25 inspiring escapes

Linda Lau is looking forward to being jet-lagged as hell, sipping soju and dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Seoul with a bunch of strangers. This October, she hopes to attend the kickoff dinner of a “culinary retreat" to South Korea that she was supposed to take in fall 2020—that is, before the pandemic stopped travel cold. The rollout of Covid vaccines is giving her—and many of us—confidence to begin planning trips again. In a survey conducted in December 2020 by research firm Destination Analysts, over 53% of U.S. respondents said the vaccine made them optimistic that they can travel safely within the next six months; more than 80% said they have “at least tentative" plans right now.