Where to travel after Covid? 25 inspiring escapes
Getting vaccinated shouldn’t be seen as an immediate passport back to our former easygoing travel habits

Where to travel after Covid? 25 inspiring escapes

9 min read . 05:21 AM IST Matthew Kronsberg , The Wall Street Journal

After nearly a year of vacation deprivation, frustrated globe-trotters are starting to dream about traveling freely again. We highlight six getaway goals for 2021 and new ways to realize each one

Linda Lau is looking forward to being jet-lagged as hell, sipping soju and dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Seoul with a bunch of strangers. This October, she hopes to attend the kickoff dinner of a “culinary retreat" to South Korea that she was supposed to take in fall 2020—that is, before the pandemic stopped travel cold. The rollout of Covid vaccines is giving her—and many of us—confidence to begin planning trips again. In a survey conducted in December 2020 by research firm Destination Analysts, over 53% of U.S. respondents said the vaccine made them optimistic that they can travel safely within the next six months; more than 80% said they have “at least tentative" plans right now.

Getting vaccinated, however, shouldn’t be seen as an immediate passport back to our former easygoing travel habits, cautions Dr. Lin Chen, president of the International Society of Travel Medicine and director of the Travel Medicine Center at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass. “There’s a little bit of data that suggests we may have reduced ability to transmit or carry" the virus, post vaccination, said Dr. Chen, “but it’s not enough." More encouraging data may emerge, but, for now, even vaccinated travelers who hit the road before herd immunity is achieved—which Dr. Chen hopes might happen by fall in some regions—should continue to take precautions. That means wearing masks, distancing and observing other safety measures to protect the unvaccinated and the vulnerable.

