Where Trump and Biden stand on international accords and alliances

Authoritarian regimes with questionable human-rights records work hard to secure seats on the council to insulate themselves from international criticism, according to Hillel C. Neuer, executive director at U.N. Watch, a Geneva-based agency that monitors the world body. This year at the council, more countries voted in support of China’s move to undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy with a new security law—a step that the U.S. and its partners in the G-7 sharply criticized—than voted against China’s move in Hong Kong.