In a rather absurd turn of events a British Airways passenger's quest to enjoy the view as he landed at Heathrow airport ended with a window-less seat. A now viral Twitter post shows well-placed windows for the seat in front as well as the one behind, while Anirudh Mittal found himself staring at the the body of the aircraft.

"I paid extra for a right side window seat because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow. British Airways where's my window yo?" he tweeted sharing a photo of his seat location.

The post has left many netizens in splits while others commiserated about similar situations that they had faced in the past.

I paid extra for a right side window seat because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow.@British_Airways where's my window yo? pic.twitter.com/2EBYlweAfW — Anirudh Mittal (@dhumchikdish) February 5, 2023

“Side window never means a window is included," read one sage comment.

“Same thing happened on Emirates! I chose a seat for my son's travel and my son after his travel told me there was no Window (sic),"" exclaimed another.

Several users posted pictures of their blank (read: window-less) views in seeming solidarity.

Many in the comment section also took it upon themselves to explain that specific seat numbers were always window-less seats for airlines. However it remains rather difficult to predict, with the number varying based on board what airlines (or aircraft model) one is flying.

According to reports, the unfortuate feature can be found on most of British Airways long haul flights. A blog post uploaded by Alaska Air thsese windowless seats correspond to the placement of aircraft wires - from air conditioner ducts to electrical conduits.