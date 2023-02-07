'Where's my window?': Man who paid extra for seat irked with British Airways
A now viral Twitter post shows well-placed windows for the seat in front as well as the one behind, while Anirudh Mittal found himself staring at the the body of the aircraft.
In a rather absurd turn of events a British Airways passenger's quest to enjoy the view as he landed at Heathrow airport ended with a window-less seat. A now viral Twitter post shows well-placed windows for the seat in front as well as the one behind, while Anirudh Mittal found himself staring at the the body of the aircraft.
