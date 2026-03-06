Flight chaos amid Middle East conflict: Which airlines are offering refunds? How to claim, deadlines - Details inside

Amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict, which has pushed several Gulf nations to the brink and disrupted air travel to and from Middle Eastern cities, several airlines on Friday stepped up assistance for affected travellers. IndiGo offered a month-long window for free cancellations and rescheduling until 31 March, while SpiceJet announced 14 special flights from Fujairah and Dubai to help bring stranded Indian nationals back home.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of airlines which have either offered refunds or the option to reschedule travel dates without any charges.

Which airlines are issuing refunds? — Indigo: The budget carrier issued a notification on its social media handles, offering full refunds on cancellations for travel to and from the Middle East and Istanbul until 31 March 2026.

— Air India: The Tata Group-owned airline is offering passengers with confirmed bookings made on or before 28 February 2026, the option to reschedule their travel for free or receive a full refund if they cancel. The offer applies to flights to and from the Middle East, the UK and Europe, for journeys scheduled until 10 March 2026.

Advertisement

– Emirates: In its travel advisory issued on Thursday, the airline confirmed that passengers who have their travels booked between 28 February and 31 March have the option to rebook flights up to 30 April or request refunds if they prefer not to travel.

– Etihad Airways announced that passengers with tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026 with original travel dates up to 10 March 2026 can rebook free of charge up to 31 March.

– Qatar Airways announced that passengers with confirmed bookings for travel between 28 February and 10 March 2026 are eligible for complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date or a refund of the unused value of their ticket.

Advertisement

How to claim refunds? To claim refunds, all passengers must visit the official websites of the respective airlines.

For instance, if you are looking to raise a request from Emirates, customers who booked directly through the airline's website can submit refund requests through the platform. Meanwhile, those who booked through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents.

Which airlines have launched special flights? Amid widespread travel disruptions, airlines such as Air India and SpiceJet announced that additional flights have been deployed.

Spice Jet: According to a SpiceJet press release, SpiceJet will operate 14 special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 6 to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals.

– Of the 14 flights, 13 will operate from Fujairah, and one will operate from Dubai.

Advertisement

– The airline will operate nine special flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi and one special flight from Dubai to Pune, mentioned the airline's statement.

Air India: The Tata Group-owned airline said it is deploying additional capacity on select long-haul routes to meet increased demand amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

– From 5 to 11 March, the airline is operating 3 additional flights between Delhi and Toronto.

– From 7 to 10 March, three AI flights are operating between Delhi and Frankfurt, and one flight between Delhi and Paris (CDG - Charles de Gaulle).

About the Author Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly ...Read More ✕ Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.



Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.



When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.