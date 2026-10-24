Which countries have the world’s largest militaries? China leads in troops, US in air power — where does India stand?

China has the world’s largest active military force, the biggest tank inventory and the highest number of naval assets, while the United States leads by a wide margin in total military aircraft, according to 2026 data from Global Firepower compiled by Visual Capitalist.

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The rankings show how the balance of military strength varies depending on the measure used.

China leads in three of the four categories, while the US has a substantial advantage in aviation assets and naval tonnage.

Meanwhile, India ranks among the top five countries across all four measures, underlining its position as a major military power.

The data compares the world's 10 largest militaries by active military personnel, tanks, military aircraft and naval assets. The active personnel figures exclude reserve forces and paramilitary personnel.

Which country has the world’s largest active military? China ranks first with 2.035 million active military personnel, followed by India with 1.431 million and the United States with approximately 1.333 million.

Russia and North Korea are tied at fourth place, each with 1.32 million active personnel. Ukraine ranks sixth with 900,000, followed by Pakistan with 660,000 and Iran with 610,000. Ethiopia and Türkiye round out the top 10.

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North Korea’s large active force reflects its longstanding emphasis on land-based military strength and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula. However, personnel numbers alone do not indicate the quality of training, equipment, readiness or battlefield effectiveness.

Which country has the most tanks? China leads the tank ranking with 5,870 tanks, followed by Russia with 5,630 and North Korea with 4,895. The United States ranks fourth with 4,666, while India is fifth with 3,913, as per the analysis by Visual Capitalist.

Egypt ranks sixth with 3,620 tanks, followed by Pakistan with 2,677 and Iran with 2,675. Türkiye and Vietnam complete the top 10.

North Korea’s third-place ranking illustrates why equipment inventories must be interpreted carefully. The country continues to operate older tank designs alongside newer systems.

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US leads the world in military aircraft The United States has 13,032 military aircraft, placing it first in the ranking and ahead of Russia, China, India and South Korea combined. Russia ranks second with 4,237 aircraft, while China is third with 3,529, as per Visual Capitalist.

India ranks fourth with 2,183 aircraft, followed by South Korea with 1,540, Japan with 1,429 and Pakistan with 1,397. Türkiye, Egypt and France complete the top 10.

The US advantage reflects the breadth of its aviation fleet, which includes combat aircraft as well as transport planes, helicopters, trainers and aircraft supporting long-range operations.

The gap is narrower when the comparison is limited to fighters and interceptors. According to the figures cited by Visual Capitalist, the US has 1,791 such aircraft against China’s 1,443, a lead of approximately 24%.

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This distinction matters because total aircraft numbers measure the scale of a fleet, not just its combat power. Transport aircraft and aerial refuelling tankers, for instance, help militaries move personnel and equipment and sustain operations far from home bases.

China has the largest number of naval assets China leads the naval inventory ranking with 841 vessels, followed by Russia with 747 and the United States with 465. India ranks fourth with 343 naval assets, ahead of Indonesia with 338, the report says.

North Korea ranks sixth with 332 assets, followed by Thailand, Italy, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

China’s large naval inventory is supported by a shipbuilding industry that combines extensive commercial production with military construction. Research by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) cited in the report has highlighted how Chinese shipyards, infrastructure and industrial capabilities can support naval modernisation.

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The comparison changes when naval fleets are measured by total displacement rather than vessel count. Visual Capitalist, citing Global Firepower’s fleet-tonnage ranking, places the United States first, with roughly 2.6 times China’s total fleet displacement.

Where does India stand against China and the US? India ranks second globally in active military personnel, fifth in tank inventory, fourth in military aircraft and fourth in naval assets, according to the 2026 data.

The figures place India among the leading military powers across all four categories, but the rankings also reveal different strengths among the countries. China has larger inventories of personnel, tanks and naval assets, while the US leads in total aircraft and fleet tonnage.

These comparisons, however, should not be treated as definitive measures of military effectiveness. Equipment counts do not establish how well equipped or combat-ready a force is, how effectively its different services operate together, or how quickly it can mobilise supplies and reinforcements.

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About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.