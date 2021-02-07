OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel?
After countries instituted varying requirements, officials in the European Union agreed to standardize requirements across the 27-nation bloc. ( Photo: iStock)
After countries instituted varying requirements, officials in the European Union agreed to standardize requirements across the 27-nation bloc. ( Photo: iStock)

Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel?

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 05:48 PM IST AP

It depends on where you're going. The US, for example, will accept results from either a test that detects the genetic material of the virus — considered the most sensitive type of test — or a rapid test that looks for viral proteins called antigens. The tests must have been taken no more than three days before departing for the US

It depends on where you're going.

In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants, many countries are requiring incoming travelers to show a recent negative test.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur.

Govt may increase MGNREGA spend if need arises: Anurag Thakur

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST
While bloc is still getting and distributing vaccines, unlike much of the world, it has so far been left in the UK's rearview mirror

UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down

5 min read . 06:23 PM IST
A Nepalese health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine

First phase of Covid vaccination concludes in Nepal after India's supply of jabs

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
Charkhi Dadri: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a Mahapanchayat', organised by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and khap panchayat, to mobilise support for their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, near Kitlana toll in Charkhi Dadri district, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000052A) *** Local Caption ***

No 'ghar wapsi' till farmers' demands are met, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

3 min read . 05:59 PM IST

The US, for example, will accept results from either a test that detects the genetic material of the virus — considered the most sensitive type of test — or a rapid test that looks for viral proteins called antigens. The tests must have been taken no more than three days before departing for the US.

Health professionals usually give more sensitive lab tests via a nasal swab that take a day or more to yield results. Rapid tests have a turnaround time of about 15 to 30 minutes and are increasingly used to screen people at testing sites, offices, schools and nursing homes. For some rapid tests, users can swab themselves at home.

With either test, the US requires electronic or printed proof of the negative result from a medical laboratory. That means that even if you plan to get the faster test you’ll likely need to see a health care provider who can provide documentation.

England has a similar setup, accepting results from both types of tests. But health authorities there are imposing extra requirements, including that the tests meet certain thresholds for accuracy. Travelers are told to check to make sure their test meets the standards.

After countries instituted varying requirements, officials in the European Union agreed to standardize requirements across the 27-nation bloc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout