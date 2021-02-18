Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Which industry excels at innovation? You’ll be surprised
File Photo: Procter & Gamble Co., Altria Group Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola Co. and Walmart Inc. all made the grade

Which industry excels at innovation? You’ll be surprised

5 min read . 18 Feb 2021 Rick Wartzman,Kelly Tang, The Wall Street Journal

Consumer-staples companies stand out in the Management Top 250 ranking

Of all the questions we’re asked by corporate executives trying to unpack our data, the one we get most often is, “How can my company be more innovative—you know, like those in tech?"

In light of our latest research, what they might want to ask instead is, “How can my company be more innovative, like those in consumer staples?"

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maha health minister Tope tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . 12:57 AM IST

Democrats unveil immigration reform bill offering citizenship to 11 mn

2 min read . 12:15 AM IST

Environmental degradation poses triple threat to humans: UN

3 min read . 12:08 AM IST

In hunt for Covid-19 origin, WHO team focuses on two animal types in China

6 min read . 18 Feb 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.