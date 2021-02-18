Which industry excels at innovation? You’ll be surprised

Which industry excels at innovation? You’ll be surprised5 min read . 18 Feb 2021
Consumer-staples companies stand out in the Management Top 250 ranking
Of all the questions we’re asked by corporate executives trying to unpack our data, the one we get most often is, “How can my company be more innovative—you know, like those in tech?"
In light of our latest research, what they might want to ask instead is, “How can my company be more innovative, like those in consumer staples?"
