Zack Snyder has proposed a radical makeover for the iconic James Bond. He wants a younger Bond. He wants to explore the British spy’s early traumas. This concept differs sharply from the established portrayal of the British superspy.

Snyder, a celebrated director in Hollywood, has directed blockbusters like Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984 and the recent Rebel Moon. His filmmaking style is a blend of superhero sagas and sci-fi epics.

"It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond," he told The Atlantic. "The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond."

Snyder's vision does not align with current plans for the Bond series. He is not on board to direct the forthcoming movie either. However, this idea stirs the imagination, considering the James Bond franchise's history.

Diverse ages have marked Bond's portrayal. Sean Connery's youthful 31 in Dr. No contrasts with Roger Moore's mature 57 in A View to a Kill. However, the idea of having a young Bond is not entirely new. George Lazenby was 29 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Casting rumours swirl. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, is a top candidate. Producer Michael G. Wilson suggests the next Bond actor might be in his thirties. This suggests a potential departure from the traditional image of an older, more seasoned Bond.

Also Read: Hollywood actors win streaming bonuses under new contract

Long gaps between Bond movies

The series has paced itself with notable gaps. Six years lapsed post-Dalton's 'Licence To Kill' and pre-Brosnan's GoldenEye. A similar hiatus followed Craig's Spectre, leading to No Time to Die.

Broccoli's comments on reinventing Bond for the 26th instalment might signal a pivot in Bond's depiction. This aligns with the pattern of evolution and innovation within the franchise.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!