Which ‘trauma of youth’ made James Bond a 007 British spy? ‘Rebel Moon’ director Zack Snyder wants to explore it
Zack Snyder, the director of DC Studios' 'Justice League' and Netflix's new 'Rebel Moon -- Part One: A Child of Fire', has expressed interest in giving the British superspy a time-travelling makeover as the 60-year-old serial reinvents itself, reported the New York Post.
Zack Snyder has proposed a radical makeover for the iconic James Bond. He wants a younger Bond. He wants to explore the British spy’s early traumas. This concept differs sharply from the established portrayal of the British superspy.
