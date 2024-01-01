Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Which ‘trauma of youth’ made James Bond a 007 British spy? ‘Rebel Moon’ director Zack Snyder wants to explore it

Which ‘trauma of youth’ made James Bond a 007 British spy? ‘Rebel Moon’ director Zack Snyder wants to explore it

Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from ANI )

Zack Snyder, the director of DC Studios' 'Justice League' and Netflix's new 'Rebel Moon -- Part One: A Child of Fire', has expressed interest in giving the British superspy a time-travelling makeover as the 60-year-old serial reinvents itself, reported the New York Post.

Director Zack Snyder attends a premiere for the film 'Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Zack Snyder has proposed a radical makeover for the iconic James Bond. He wants a younger Bond. He wants to explore the British spy’s early traumas. This concept differs sharply from the established portrayal of the British superspy.

Snyder, a celebrated director in Hollywood, has directed blockbusters like Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984 and the recent Rebel Moon. His filmmaking style is a blend of superhero sagas and sci-fi epics.

"It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond," he told The Atlantic. "The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond."

Snyder's vision does not align with current plans for the Bond series. He is not on board to direct the forthcoming movie either. However, this idea stirs the imagination, considering the James Bond franchise's history.

Diverse ages have marked Bond's portrayal. Sean Connery's youthful 31 in Dr. No contrasts with Roger Moore's mature 57 in A View to a Kill. However, the idea of having a young Bond is not entirely new. George Lazenby was 29 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Casting rumours swirl. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, is a top candidate. Producer Michael G. Wilson suggests the next Bond actor might be in his thirties. This suggests a potential departure from the traditional image of an older, more seasoned Bond.

Long gaps between Bond movies

The series has paced itself with notable gaps. Six years lapsed post-Dalton's 'Licence To Kill' and pre-Brosnan's GoldenEye. A similar hiatus followed Craig's Spectre, leading to No Time to Die.

Broccoli's comments on reinventing Bond for the 26th instalment might signal a pivot in Bond's depiction. This aligns with the pattern of evolution and innovation within the franchise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
