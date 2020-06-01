While Floyd's death singes America, Trump calls on police to ‘dominate’

President Donald Trump urged states to crack down on nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of a black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

“You have to dominate," Trump said Monday in a video conference with governors and law enforcement.

“If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate and you have to arrest people and you have to try people," Trump said.

Trump added: “We’re strongly looking for arrests, we do have to get much tougher, you’re going to get overridden."

Bloomberg News obtained an audio recording of Trump’s comments, which were reported earlier by CBS News.

Trump has seized on nationwide protests against police brutality to portray himself as an icon of law and order. His message to states underscored that approach.

The president on Sunday blamed the protests on Antifa, a loosely organized leftist movement that is a frequent target of conservative critics, and said he would declare the group to be terrorists.

Protests and looting have followed the death of George Floyd last week. Police in Minneapolis on Friday arrested Derek Chauvin, the officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest.

Floyd, who was on the ground and handcuffed at the time, died after saying he couldn’t breathe. The episode prompted a nationwide outcry and set off protests around the country. In Minneapolis, some of those protests turned violent, and on Thursday the police station where Chauvin worked was burned.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated