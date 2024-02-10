White House attacks 'politically motivated' Biden probe age comments
The White House criticises special counsel report on Biden as politically motivated and inappropriate.
Vice President Kamala Harris and White House spokesman Ian Sams also questioned the impartiality of the report.
The US White House has launched a scathing attack against the special counsel report portraying Joe Biden as elderly and forgetful, describing it as a ‘political hit-job’ ahead of the Presidential elections.
