White House blames bad intel, Trump for traumatic Afghan exit

White House blames bad intel, Trump for traumatic Afghan exit4 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:55 AM IST
The White House on Thursday released a long-awaited review of the US exit from Afghanistan, laying blame on Donald Trump and a huge intelligence failure, but defending overall US conduct of the traumatic operation
