White House condemns US Capitol attack, says it's appalling and reprehensible
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington on 6 January 2021.

White House condemns US Capitol attack, says it's appalling and reprehensible

1 min read . 05:51 AM IST ANI

The White House condemned the mob violence at the US Capitol yesterday, saying that those who violently besieged the building were opposite everything the current administration stands for.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House. Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at US Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it, the President and this administration in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

McEnany lamented the loss of lives and injury during the chaotic situation at the Capitol, and thanked law enforcement officers, calling them 'true American heroes'.

"Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence we have seen. We are one American people under God," she said.

She also mentioned that the White House was working for an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

Biden later called the mob violence at the US Capitol one of the 'darkest days in the history of the nation' and an 'unprecedented assault' on US democracy.

