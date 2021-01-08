White House condemns US Capitol attack, says it's appalling and reprehensible

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House. Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at US Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it, the President and this administration in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."