OPEN APP
Home >News >World >White House convening summit with top execs on chip shortage

WASHINGTON: Almost 20 major companies worried about a global semiconductor chip shortage that has roiled the automotive industry will send senior executives to a White House summit Monday, a senior official said on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier the summit is expected to include General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and Ford Motor Chief Executive Jim Farley.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The White House official confirmed the three largest U.S. automakers, including Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV will attend, as will executives from GlobalFoundries, PACCAR , NXP and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The White House meeting is billed as the "CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience" and will include White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. As of midday Friday, 19 major companies had agreed to send executives.

TSMC confirmed it had received the invitation, but offered no other details. The company, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, has repeatedly said it is working hard to address the global chip shortage.

Deese said in a statement the "summit reflects the urgent need to strengthen critical supply chains."

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will also take part.

A U.S. auto industry group this week urged the U.S. government to help and warned that a global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bookings for one of the three trains to begin todayPremium Premium

Western Railways to introduce three new weekly trains: Check details

3 min read . 07:54 AM IST
A man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Civil Hospital in BathindPremium Premium

Punjab govt targets vaccinating two lakh people per day to reduce Covid deaths

2 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Justice DY Chandrachud, Supreme Court of India, will deliver the opening address and launch the handbook. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/MintPremium Premium

NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook today

1 min read . 07:18 AM IST
Bengaluru: A health worker collects sample from a passenger for COVID-19 testing at KSRTC bus stand, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru. Premium Premium

Bengaluru: Bed capacity for Covid-19 patients to be increased

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST

Also taking part are AT&T, Samsung, Google-parent Alphabet, Dell Technologies, Intel Corp, Medtronic, Northrop Grumman , HP Cummins and Micron.

"Trying to address supply chains on a crisis-by-crisis basis creates critical national security vulnerabilities," Sullivan said in a statement.

Broadband internet, cellphone and cable TV companies also face delays in receiving "network switches, routers, and servers. ... Shortages in semiconductors and the associated delays will result in hundreds of millions of dollars in impact to the broadband and cable television industry this year," an industry group said this week.

President Joe Biden wants at least $100 billion to boost U.S. semiconductor production and fund investments to support production of critical goods, but officials said this funding will not address short-term chip needs.

On Thursday GM and Ford both announced new vehicle production cuts on Thursday. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, David Gregorio and Himani Sarkar)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout