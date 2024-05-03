Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ News / World/  White House defends Joe Biden's remarks terming India, Japan, Russia, China as 'xenophobic': 'He was making broader…
BackBack

White House defends Joe Biden's remarks terming India, Japan, Russia, China as 'xenophobic': 'He was making broader…

Livemint

White House defended President Joe Biden's controversial description of India, Japan, Russia, and China as 'xenophobic' nations, contrasting them with the US as a nation that values immigrants.

US President Joe Biden praises US immigration policies (Bloomberg)Premium
US President Joe Biden praises US immigration policies (Bloomberg)

The White House has defended President Joe Biden's remarks calling India, Japan, Russia, and China 'xenophobic' nations, highlighting the US as a country that welcomes immigrants. Biden emphasised the importance of being a country of immigrants to strengthen the nation and its relationships with allies.

“He was making a broader point. Our allies and partners know very well that — how much this president respects them," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India (and) with Japan. And the President, if you just look at the last three years, has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships," Jean-Pierre said.

Joe Biden blames ‘xenophobia’ for China, India's economic troubles: ‘They don’t want…'

On Wednesday, while addressing his supporters at the Democratic Party fundraiser. Biden said, "This election is about freedom, America, and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants."

"We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden said.

Joe Biden breaks silence on US college students protests over Gaza conflict

Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State visit last year, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the White House in April for an official visit.

Joe Biden will win US Presidential Election 2024, predicts 'Nostradamus'

Biden has been under attack from his opponents and the Republican Party for his immigration policies, as hundreds and thousands of illegal immigrants enter the United States every month. Biden has worked to court broad economic and political relations with countries including Japan and India to counter China and Russia globally.

Immigration is a hot topic in the November 5 presidential election in which Joe Biden will face former president Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 May 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue