United States' President Joe Biden's legal team has discovered a second set of classified documents from his time as vice president at a storage space in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Reuters quoted the White House as saying on 12 January.
The latest statement from Biden's special counsel Richard Sauber arrived days after the White House had said that in November, 2022, an earlier batch of documents had been discovered in the closet of an office at a University of Pennsylvania think tank which Biden used after leaving the vice presidency.
The new discoveries have created a new line of hurdles for President Biden who is preparing for an expected 2024 re-election campaign in the upcoming months.
Providing more information, Sauber said that the single document was found in a room adjacent to the garage in Wilmington, adding no documents were found in the Biden's Rehoboth Beach home. He also said that the Biden administration is 'fully cooperating' to ensure that the records are handled properly.
However, compared to former President Donald Trump, there are differences in what the revelation that Biden's legal team has found classified documents in his properties.
Reason being, even after leaving the office and departing the White House for more than a year, former President Trump kept thousands of government records – over hundred of which were marked as classified – inside his personal residence in Florida. Though numerous requests by the National Archives, Trump did not return them immediately, which led to the ongoing Justice Department probe into former President Donald Trump's refusal.
In January 2022, Trump finally handed over 15 boxes of records, and upon looking at the details, the Archives discovered over 100 were marked as classified. Following this, the matter was referred to to the Justice Department in the spring, leading to the naming of a special counsel to oversee the investigation.
