Home >News >World >White House lays out plan to share remaining 55 million US COVID-19 vaccines doses globally

White House lays out plan to share remaining 55 million US COVID-19 vaccines doses globally

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration
1 min read . 10:01 PM IST Reuters

The White House on Monday laid out a plan to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75 percent of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program.

The plan fulfills President Joe Biden's commitment to share 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries around the world. The president sketched out his priorities for the first 25 million doses from that pledge earlier this month.

Of the 55 million remaining doses, some 41 million would be shared through COVAX, the White House said, with approximately 14 million going to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 16 million to Asia, and roughly 10 million to Africa.

The other 25 percent, or roughly 14 million doses, would be shared with "regional priorities," including Colombia, Argentina, Iraq, Ukraine, the West Bank and Gaza.

