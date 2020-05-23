Home > News > world > White House press secretary reveals Trump's bank details
US President Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)

White House press secretary reveals Trump's bank details

2 min read . Updated: 23 May 2020, 06:18 PM IST PTI

Kayleigh McEnany discloses Donald Trump's bank information while displaying a cheque donating his quarterly salary to the Department of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON : Revealing a little too much, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany committed a gaffe by disclosing President Donald Trump's bank information while displaying a cheque donating his quarterly salary to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As McEnany held the cheque to show it to the reporters on Friday, it not only had the USD 100,000 amount to be given to the HHS but also displayed the president's private bank account and routing numbers, The New York Times reported.

The donation was as per the quarterly tradition of Trump to forgo his USD 400,000 salary and donate it.

In the past, Trump has donated to the Small Business Administration initiative to help veteran entrepreneurs, to the Office of the Surgeon General to fight the opioid epidemic, and to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, among other places.

According to the nbcnews.com, the donation to HHS is being made to develop new therapies for treating and preventing coronavirus.

"Here is the cheque," McEnany said as she held the cheque, which appeared to be a real Capital One bearing not just the president's name and signature, but also his bank information.

The address of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and other personal details, like accounting and routing numbers, were also visible on the cheque, the nbcnews.com report said.

The New York Times report quoted an administration official as saying that mock checks were never used in the briefing.

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said that Trump's salary went to help advance new therapies to treat this virus, "but leave it to the media to find a shameful reason not to simply report the facts, focusing instead on whether the cheque is real or not."

However, there were concerns over the revelation of the president's bank details in the media.

“It's not a best practice to share that information publicly," Eva Velasquez, the president and chief executive of the Identity Theft Resource Center, was quoted as saying in the report.

“If you don't have protections in place, there are sophisticated schemes and ways someone could access those funds knowing the account and routing number and the individual person it belongs to," she said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump orders houses of worship reopened, vows to override states

1 min read . 12:00 AM IST
The economic damage from the lockdowns to contain the virus has been swift and stunning (AP)

Coronavirus cases in US reach 12 lakh, second White House staffer tests positive

5 min read . 09 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout