White House Rejects Tying Ukraine Aid to Reversing Natural Gas Policy
The Biden administration has dismissed a deal with House Speaker Mike Johnson to tie Ukraine aid to lifting the Biden administration’s pause of new liquefied natural gas export licenses.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has dismissed a deal with House Speaker Mike Johnson to tie Ukraine aid to lifting the Biden administration’s pause of new liquefied natural gas export licenses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message