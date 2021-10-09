White House says focus on moving ahead on range of issues post Modi-Biden meet

“At this point, the focus is going to be on continuing to work through high-level interlocutors, whether it's the Secretary of State and the leaders at the State Department, or leaders from our national security team about how we can continue to move forward on a range of issues, whether it's economic security, physical national security, addressing Covid, and getting the pandemic under control. So, that work will continue at lower than the leader level, but still high levels in the weeks and months ahead," Psaki said on India-US relationship.