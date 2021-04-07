Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >White House says over 28 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week

White House says over 28 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week

Premium
White House press secretary Jen Psaki
1 min read . 12:52 AM IST Reuters

Cumulatively over the past three weeks the administration has sent out 90 million doses of the vaccine, Jen Psaki said

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday more than 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available across distribution channels this week in the United States.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday more than 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available across distribution channels this week in the United States.

Cumulatively over the past three weeks the administration has sent out 90 million doses of the vaccine, Psaki said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Cumulatively over the past three weeks the administration has sent out 90 million doses of the vaccine, Psaki said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Psaki said the Biden administration does not support the idea of a federal mandate requiring Americans to carry vaccination credentials. The mandate has been floated as an idea to make air travel more safe.

“The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There will be no federal vaccinations database, and no federal mandate requiring everyone to maintain a single vaccination credential," Psaki said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.