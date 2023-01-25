White House says THIS on impact of layoffs on a family1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Jean-Pierre assured that US President Joe Biden will do everything to make sure the US economy works for everyone
The White House on Tuesday said that US President Joe Biden understands the crushing impact of losing a job can have on a family. The statement came amid the massive layoffs in tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta that have left thousands of Indian-American IT professionals jobless.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×