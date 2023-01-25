The White House on Tuesday said that US President Joe Biden understands the crushing impact of losing a job can have on a family. The statement came amid the massive layoffs in tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta that have left thousands of Indian-American IT professionals jobless.

Addressing a daily news conference here, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The President understands first-hand how the impact of losing a job can have on a family. He understands that very personally."

“He's going to do everything that he can to make sure this is an economy that works for everyone, that works from the bottom up, middle out, and that's what you've seen from his economic plans," she said.

Jean-Pierre further assured that President Joe Biden will do everything to make sure the US economy works for everyone, according to the news agency PTI.

“The layoffs notwithstanding, unemployment rates were plummeting in the US, a testament to the steps taken by the Biden administration to resurrect the economy," the US official said.

“When you look at the CPI data, you look at PPI. And so more broadly, again, when it comes to the economy, layoffs remain near record lows according to job opening data. I'm just not going to get into specifics or why this is happening. This is something for individual companies to speak about. I can speak of how the economy has actually been more stable and steady because of the President's actions," she added.

Google on January 20 fired 12,000 employees across the globe, said CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft had last week announced 10,000 job cuts and Amazon to come up with 18,000 job cuts. Facebook's parent company, Meta was also trimming 11,000 positions.

Thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US, who have lost their jobs due to the series of recent layoffs are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country.

(With PTI inputs)