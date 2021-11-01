2 min read.Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 05:30 AM ISTJeff Mason,Trevor Hunnicutt, Reuters
Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday
Psaki decided not to join Biden on his trip to Rome and Glasgow this week because a member of her household tested positive for the virus
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, she said in a statement, adding she had last seen President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Psaki, 42, who stated she was vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, said she and the president sat outside more than 6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks on Tuesday. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, said a person familiar with the matter.
Psaki said earlier this year that Biden, who is fully vaccinated, is tested randomly every two weeks as surveillance, at the request of his physician, Kevin O'Connor. Biden, 78, has received three Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 shots, including a booster last month.
The White House has declined to disclose the number of breakthrough COVID-19 infections that have occurred among staff.
Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, eschewed masks and played down the seriousness of the virus in its early stages. He contracted COVID-19 in the waning stages of the 2020 presidential campaign and many of his staff, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, came down with the illness.
