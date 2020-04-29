White House unfollows PM Modi, president Kovind on Twitter

The White House has unfollowed the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, the Prime Minister's office as well as the Indian embassy in Washington, news reports said on Wednesday.

White House is the official residence of the president of the US and its Twitter handle @WhiteHouse had 22 million followers as of Wednesday.

Three weeks ago, Prime Minister Modi became the only world leader followed by the official Twitter handle of the US administration on 10 April, NDTV and India Today TV networks said.

The White House following the Twitter handles of Indian leaders was widely seen as a reflection of the rapport shared by Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump. It came days after India lifted a ban on the exports of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine seen as efficacious by some quarters in the treatment of the covid-19 pandemic. Warmly thanking India for lifting the ban on exports, Trump had in a Twitter post said: “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!"

Two days later, the White House had followed Modi, President Kovind and Modi’s office.

White House then followed 19 Twitter handles in all with all the non-American accounts being those of Indians. On Wednesday, the White House seemed to follow only 13 and those included the handles of US vice president Mike Pence, US president Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Stephanie Grisham, the White House Director of Communications for the First Lady.

Mint could not independently verify the reports. US embassy officials were not reachable for comment.

Trump and US First Lady Melania were in India on a 36 hour visit in February during which the US president had addressed a packed cricket stadium in Ahmedabad with a capacity of 120,000 people. The Motera stadium speech was seen as the highlight of the visit that was expected to see India and the US announce a limited trade deal which did not happen.

“I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a Twitter post.

