White House warns of recession as debt limit fight drags on

White House warns of recession as debt limit fight drags on3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:06 AM IST
Without a deal in place between Congress and the White House, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the federal government will lack the accounting tools to keep borrowing and potentially begin to default as soon as June 1
WASHINGTON : White House economists on Wednesday warned of “severe damage" to the US economy in the event of a debt default, warning that a prolonged default could cause 8.3 million job losses and the stock market to tumble 45%.
