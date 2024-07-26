‘White Women for Kamala Harris’ raises millions as Zoom just broke a record with 131,000 calls

  • ‘White Women for Kamala Harris’: A record-breaking Zoom event featuring Pink and Connie Britton raised $1.8 million for Kamala Harris, drawing 131,000 participants. Future Forward is investing $50 million in ads, and Women Vote is launching a $2 million digital campaign to boost Harris’s candidacy.

Published26 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
‘White women for Kamala Harris’ raises millions as Zoom just broke a record with 131,000 calls
‘White women for Kamala Harris’ raises millions as Zoom just broke a record with 131,000 calls(AFP)

A star-studded Zoom event featuring singer Pink and actress Connie Britton shattered attendance records and raised $1.8 million for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

A software engineer and pilot, Alex Cole, tweeted about the unprecedented Zoom call about “White Women for Kamala”, which shattered records and sent ripples across the political landscape.

"Zoom just broke a record as 131,000 "white women for Kamala" are holding a fundraising call on Zoom for VP Harris as I type this. It's the largest Zoom call in the company's history," Cole said in a post.

"They are literally raising $20,000 per minute. Pop-star "Pink" just spoke from her plane! It's incredible! No wonder Trump is freaking out," Cole added.

Future Forward, the largest Democratic-leaning super PAC, announced on Thursday it will spend $50 million on advertising across six states in the next three weeks. According to a Wall Street Journal report, this effort aims to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris to voters and bolster her candidacy ahead of the Democratic nominating convention in Chicago.

American Bridge 21st Century, the second-largest independent advertiser for the Democratic presidential campaign, will resume its advertising efforts in Michigan on Friday. This continues their direct-to-camera testimonial campaign, which began in May and was temporarily paused. The report added that this information comes from a source familiar with the spending plans who requested anonymity.

Additionally, Women Vote, the ad spending division of Emily’s List, a Democratic-leaning organization, announced a $2 million digital campaign targeting younger women in four states, per the report.

“We’re ready to hit the ground running to make sure voters know that Kamala Harris will be a President that fights for them,” Future Forward President Chauncey McLean said in a statement on Thursday. “She is focused on improving the lives of all Americans, while Donald Trump is only focused on himself," as a Wall Street Journal report quoted.

The ads will begin airing on Saturday and will feature a positive biographical narrative about Harris. They highlight her achievements as “the district attorney who protected children from sexual predators,” “the attorney general who stood up to the big banks to protect homeowners and won,” “the senator who fought to defend a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions,” and “the vice president who fought to cap the price of insulin at $35 a month," the report said.

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
