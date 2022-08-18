WHO: 24% drop in in global Covid-19 cases even as deaths rise in Asia. Read here

The WHO chief said, “15,000 deaths a week is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives," adding that the number of virus sequences shared every week has plummeted 90%, making it extremely difficult for scientists to monitor how Covid-19 might be mutating, according to AP report. However, the WHO chief warned “none of us is helpless. Please get vaccinated if you are not, and if you need a booster, get one."